A NASCAR appeals panel has upheld penalties assessed to driver Austin Dillon and Richard Childress Racing.

The team was fined $75,000 and 60 points for a rules infraction at Martinsville Speedway last month.

According to NASCAR’s penalty report, the team violated the assembled vehicle rules in the car’s underwing assembly and hardware, and the appeals panel agreed that illegal changes were made.

In a statement, the panel issued an explanation for upholding the penalties: “As submitted the nuts are not a thread locking device — they are connected and part of the turn buckle. The nuts do not lock the assembly. Therefore, the assembly has been modified.”

Crew chief Keith Rodden was fined $75,000 and suspended for two races. The team and Dillon were penalized 60 points and five playoff points, dropping Dillon from 21st in points to 28th. After Monday’s Dover race, Dillon is 31st.

Dillon finished 12th in the Martinsville race.

RCR can appeal to NASCAR’s final appeals officer.

Appeals panel upholds penalties to Austin Dillon, RCR originally appeared on NBCSports.com