Apparently it’s now acceptable to storm the court against the No. 11 team in the country

Sporting norms change as the years go by.

Tonight, Wisconsin lost to Penn State 87-83 to fall to 13-4 on the season and 5-1 in Big Ten play. The Badgers’ incredible start to the season still exists, but the team now has a blemish in conference play with Purdue sitting a game back at 4-2.

There are several stories from the game. The officiating was suspect, the game tipped off at 9 p.m. eastern for some reason and the Badgers lost to one of the worst teams in the conference. It’s a game you as a team try to move past quickly.

One other story from the game that must be pointed out is that the Penn State faithful rushed the court after the win. Now I don’t know what’s acceptable and what isn’t, but the team beat the No. 11 team in the nation (who was at No. 15 just two days ago). It wasn’t a titanic upset against the No. 1-ranked team in the land.

Yes, the Badgers were 5.5-point favorites. So the concept of rushing the court when the team was favored isn’t in play here.

Penn State beats No. 11 Wisconsin! pic.twitter.com/YbpCuCLvbZ — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 17, 2024

But I’ll throw a flag on this one. There should be an arbitrary cutoff at the nation’s top 10, or maybe even top 5. We can’t have courts being stormed against a team ranked No. 11 in the nation.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire