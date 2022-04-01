Apparently even the Brewers' Andrew McCutchen, a former MVP, is having trouble finding a house in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Andrew McCutchen warms up between innings against the San Francisco Giants during spring training at Scottsdale Stadium in Arizona on March 21. McCutchen is having trouble finding a house in the Milwaukee market.

What do you and the Brewers' Andrew McCutchen have in common? The struggle of Milwaukee's tight housing market.

The centerfielder and designated hitter who is a former MVP took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his experience with the Brew City area's housing shortage.

In the process, he demonstrated that even professional athletes aren't immune to 2022's housing market woes.

I need a place to live in/outside Milwaukee. Market is scarce there🥴 — Andrew McCutchen (@TheCUTCH22) March 30, 2022

Hundreds of McCutchen's followers offered their services in response to the tweet, throwing up Zillow listings, Realtor names and making their case as to why they'd be perfect neighbors — or even roommates.

You can crash at our house. I’ll even make the coffee in the morning. — Doug Russell (@DougRussell) March 30, 2022

Some commenters offered up the homes of other pro athletes, such as Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo or former Packers player Donald Driver and his new loft in Brewer's Hill.

@Donald_Driver80 just bought Jabari Parker’s old condo downtown. I bet he would rent it to you. I used to play cards there with friends. It is amazing!!! — Roy Henning (@milwahkeeroy) March 30, 2022

New in town

Milwaukee metro area home listing numbers for January and February are the second lowest this century, only slightly better than 2021's listings, according to a report from the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.

McCutchen signed as a free agent with Milwaukee's major league baseball team on March 16 for one year and approximately $8.5 million.

Story continues

He previously played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies. In 2013, he was named the National League's Most Valuable Player while playing for the Pirates.

McCutchen plays outfield, though the Brewers signed him primarily as a designated hitter.

"I basically put (the tweet) out because I didn't have a place to live yet. The market is pretty scarce," McCutchen said.

McCutchen also said he enjoyed the response but wouldn't be taking anyone up on their roommate offers. "Yeah, I got a lot of people offering for me to sleep in their spare bedrooms, but I got a whole family."

More: New Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is looking forward to playing at American Family Field

More: The number of homes listed in Milwaukee in January and February was the second lowest this century

Home buying isn't easy, even for the pros

"It doesn't matter if you're Giannis or just a regular old person. At the end of the day, you can't make something out of nothing when there's limited inventory," said Shar Borg, a Milwaukee Realtor with Compass, a nationwide real estate company. Borg has worked with many of Wisconsin's pro athletes, including Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks, to find their Milwaukee homes.

Money and fame don't make a housing shortage disappear. Borg said she's had to take extreme measures to get pro athletes a shot at their dream house.

"I literally showed up at a homeowner's door with Giannis," Borg said. While the house didn't end up being the right fit for the NBA superstar, it's something the homeowner's family will remember forever.

"He took pictures with the kids ... they had an indoor basketball court, so he shot hoops on the basketball court," she said.

For Realtors like Borg who work with athletes, there's a lot of pressure outside of just finding a great house for someone.

"You're doing your very best to find the best home that you can for them, so that they fall in love with living in Milwaukee and they want to stay," Borg said. "If they're not happy here, if they don't feel like they can make the life for their families here that they want, then they're gonna go to another franchise."

Curt Hogg contributed to this report.

Samantha Hendrickson can be reached at 414-223-5383 or shendrickson@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @samanthajhendr.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers' Andrew McCutchen having trouble finding a house in Milwaukee