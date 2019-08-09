Apparent Nate Sudfeld injury raises worries for Eagles at QB behind Carson Wentz

An apparent injury to Nate Sudfeld could leave the Philadelphia Eagles scrambling to shore up their quarterback situation behind starter Carson Wentz.

Wentz didn’t take the field for Thursday’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans, making way for backup Sudfeld to get some reps.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sudfeld carted off with apparent wrist injury

Sudfeld performed well, hitting 10-of-18 pass attempts for 177 yards and a touchdown. But he appeared to suffer a significant wrist injury late in the first half.

He suffered the injury while bracing himself on a late hit from Titans defensive tackle Isaiah Mack in the second quarter. Sudfeld fell backward and planted both hands behind himself in the turf.

He came up clutching his left wrist.

Nate Sudfeld injures wrist on the play 😬 pic.twitter.com/zC0ekj0SFR — Gayle Saunders (@EagleSessions) August 9, 2019

He left the field on a cart while wearing a large brace on his left arm.

If there’s any consolation for Sudfeld, it’s that the injury occurred on his non-throwing arm. But it appears to be an injury that will require some time to heal.

The Eagles may be scrambling to back up Carson Wentz after an apparent injury to Nate Sudfeld. (Getty)

Eagles thin at QB

After letting Nick Foles leave for the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, the Eagles already had question marks behind Wentz at quarterback.

If Sudfeld misses time, they’ll look to Cody Kessler and fifth-round rookie Clayton Thorson as Wentz’s backups.

Kessler has limited experience since being drafted out of USC in 2016, throwing for 2,215 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions over three seasons with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Thorson’s next NFL snap will obviously be his first.

Story continues

Wentz, meanwhile, is coming off his second straight season that ended with injury. The Eagles had the ultimate security blanket in Foles, who led them to a Super Bowl victory two seasons ago after Wentz got hurt.

Now that he’s gone, the Eagles may have to improvise with the quarterback depth chart.

More from Yahoo Sports: