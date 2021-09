Reuters

Germany's conservative chancellor candidate Armin Laschet https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/conservative-laschet-struggles-momentum-german-leadership-race-2021-09-21 was ridiculed on social media for a misstep on election day on Sunday, capping a campaign marred by embarrassing gaffes that hurt his popularity. The election commissioner said that Laschet's vote would not be disqualified because he had voted for his own party, as expected.