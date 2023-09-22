Appalachian State vs. Wyoming Cowboys: Game Preview, How to Watch, Odds, Keys, Predictions

The Wyoming Cowboys concludes their non-conference schedule with a visit from the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

Only the third all-time meeting between these programs, Wyoming hopes to extend its non-conference home winning streak to double digits. The last Group of 5 team to beat the Pokes at War Memorial Stadium was Eastern Michigan back on Sept. 12, 2015, head coach Craig Bohl’s second season in Laramie.

WEEK 4: Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (2-1, 0-0 MW)

WHEN: Saturday, September 23rd— 5 PM MST / 7 PM EST

WHERE: War Memorial Stadium (29,181)

TV: CBS Sports Network

RADIO: Cowboy Sports Network

SERIES RECORD: Cowboys are 1-1 against the Mountaineers since 2004. 0-1 since Appalachian State joined FBS.

LAST MATCHUP: Oct. 3, 2015 – Mountaineers won in Boone, North Carolina 31-13

WEBSITES: GoWyo.com, the official Wyoming athletics website; AppStateSports.com, the official Appalachian State athletics website.

GAME NOTES: Wyoming | Appalachian State

ODDS: Wyoming -3

OVER/UNDER: 43 points

Players to watch

Andrew Peasley OR Evan Svoboda

Questions marks are still circling the quarterback position for Wyoming after the first start for Evan Svoboda at Texas last week. Bohl announced on Sept. 18 at his weekly media press conference that Andrew Peasley was “day-to-day.” However, there hasn’t been any establishment of when a decision will be made on who will start, but Bohl does know it will come down to one decision.

“The measure is going to be, can he throw at a high capacity?” Bohl sad. “When I say high capacity, can he make the throws that he’s going to need to make, for us to win.”

With Peasley’s status currently unknown, it could be Svoboda’s second start against the Mountaineers. He handled the pressure well despite a ranked matchup and the 101,000 fans of DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. Svoboda completed 17 of his 28 attempts for 136 yards with an interception. However, there wasn’t many chances taken to show Svoboda’s arm strength down the field. After two full weeks of practice in a potential starting role, the deep shots will most likely be there against Appalachian State.

If Peasley does start, how healthy will he be? He doesn’t just bring his passing ability but the team’s second leading rusher with 111 yards and a touchdown. As a threat through the air and on the ground, the Cowboys would need to be nearly certain re-injury is unlikely.

Harrison Waylee

­After now being named the starting running back for Wyoming, how does the Northern Illinois transfer build off his ninth career 100-yard game? Bohl added in his media presser this week that Waylee “separated himself,” but the focus is now on him for the Appalachian State defense. He also has not had consecutive games rushing for 100 yards since Sept. 4, and 11, 2021 when he ran for 144 and 179, respectfully.

In addition, the Wyoming offensive line that paved the way for 155 rushing yards and only one sack against Texas last week. A similar performance could allow Waylee to have another break out game for the Cowboys.

If Waylee doesn’t preform, watch out behind him too. The Pokes still have the team’s leading rusher Sam Scott, the explosive D.Q. James and Jamari Ferrell working as a running back by committee.

The Cowboy defensive front

While not a specific player, the Pokes are going to focus on shutting down the Mountaineers most explosive player on offense, Nate Noel. He currently leads the country in rushing yards per game, at 145, and carries per game, with 20. Noel is also second in NCAA FBS in total rushing yards with 435. Some of the defensive players to watch for in particular are LB Shae Suiaunoa, DTs Jordan Bertagnole, Cole Godbout and DE Sebastian Harsh.

Godbout also has quietly been moving up Wyoming’s career tackles for loss list, currently with 24. He is tied for eighth with Ward Dobbs. Keep an eye out for Godbout to move up that list even more.

Keys to the game

Control the clock

Wyoming has done a fantastic job through three games on making sure they control the game. Slow and calculated drives wear down the opponent’s defense and prevents their offense from being able to score any points. The Cowboys currently rank 13th in the country for their time of possession, averaging 33 minutes and 30 seconds per game, which includes a 10:22 drive last week at Texas. If Wyoming keeps the ball out of the Mountaineers hands, a difference of 3,887 feet higher than Boone, NC can let a lot of players get exhausted.

Pressure, pressure, pressure

Appalachian State doesn’t allow pressure to threaten their offense. The team is 31st in the NCAA for rushing yards per game at 196.7. Their line has also only allowed only three sacks so far. Wyoming’s defense has to get in the backfield to disrupt QB Joey Aguilar or any form of the running game with Noel. Without this disruption, the Mountaineers have potential to dominate on offense. This is the same offense that went to double overtime with No. 17 North Carolina (UNC) and allowed zero sacks, in comparison to UNC’s first game with nine sacks.

Positive turnover margin

Wyoming is currently -1 in the turnover margin while Appalachian State is +3. Giving the ball away is not the way to win football games. This comes to both sides of the ball, don’t give the ball to the Mountaineers on mistakes and make sure to force them yourself. In a tight game, the Pokes will need to turn the tide in their favor.

Prediction

This will be a very tight and entertaining game. If both teams play at their highest potential and like they have in previous weeks, it will be one of the best Group of 5 matches, at least of the week. It won’t be filled with fireworks through the air, but dominant rushing attacks from both sides. However, Wyoming will have the more dominant with Waylee, Scott and James. Cowboys head into conference play 3-1.

Wyoming 24, Appalachian State 20

