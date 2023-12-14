Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH): Predictions, odds and schedule for 2023 Cure Bowl

Sep 23, 2023; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers cornerback Tyrek Funderburk (2) makes an interception and runs for a touchdown against the Wyoming Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

It's a runner-up against a champion. The Appalachian State Mountaineers, runners-up in the Sun Belt conference, get a chance to avenge themselves in the Cure Bowl against the MAC champions, the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The RedHawks are coming off a massive 24-13 upset victory over Toledo to secure their first Mid-American Conference championship since 2019 and second since 2010.

Standout running back Rashad Amos matched Toledo's total on the day by himself, rushing for two touchdowns in the win. The problem now though lies in their quarterback position. After filling in for Brett Gabbert, after Gabbert suffered a season-ending injury mid-season, quarterback Aevon Smith led the RedHawks to five straight victories before entering the transfer portal. He is not expected to play on Saturday. Miami (OH) may be forced to rely on inexperienced sophomore Henry Hesson.

Of course, the RedHawks strength has never been their offense. The team has allowed opponents to score more than 20 points in just two of their last ten games. App State though, boasts a high-powered offense that ranked 20th in the nation in points per game (34.8). The Mountaineers were also the only team to take down James Madison University this season. They've really picked things up in their last four games, holding opponents to just 18 points per game in that span.

This game is surely anybody's pick. Here's what people are predicting.

Predictions:

Sportsbook Wire: Under 44.5

While seven of Appalachian State's 13 games have gone over, the Mountaineers have been better defensively right now than they've been all season. Couple that with the RedHawks strong defense, who've only seen the over hit in four of their twelve games, and there's good reason to believe neither of these teams even reach 20 points.

Fox Sports: Take Miami (OH) ML

Bryan Fischer writes, "The MAC champs get some well-deserved sunshine down in Florida against one of the Group of 5’s typical banner carriers in the Sun Belt runners-up. Quite the contest that should be the best one of the first Saturday of the postseason."

Athlon: Take Appalachian State ML

Athlon was split on their predictions with two going for Appalachian State and only one member of their staff taking Miami (OH). This game clearly could go either way, so perhaps neither team is safe to bet on as it stands. Even with a third-string quarterback under center though, people still have faith the Mountaineers will find a way to get the victory.

Odds:

The Mountaineers are favorites to defeat the RedHawks, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Tuesday evening:

Spread: Mountaineers (-6.5)

Moneyline: Mountaineers (-250); RedHawks (+200)

Over/under: 44.5

