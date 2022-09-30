Appalachian State vs Citadel Prediction, Game Preview

Appalachian State vs The Citadel prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Appalachian State vs The Citadel How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, NC

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Appalachian State (2-2), Citadel (1-2)

Appalachian State vs The Citadel Game Preview

Why The Citadel Will Win

The Bulldogs are going to run, they’re going to control the clock, and they’re going to try grinding down this game to a low-scoring nub.

They’re not going to screw up with a slew of turnovers, they’ll hold up well on third downs, they have a way of keeping games from getting out of hand.

Appalachian State’s running game is coming off a horrible day in the loss to James Madison, the defense isn’t coming up with interceptions, and …

Why Appalachian State Will Win

The Citadel doesn’t score.

It doesn’t have any pop or upside whatsoever with the passing game, and it has no ability to mount a comeback if it gets down. It has scored just 30 points in three games and hasn’t come up with more than one touchdown in any quarter.

Yeah, Appalachian State’s running game was held under wraps by JMU last week. Here comes the balanced offense looking to get it all back after a strange few weeks, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Finally, Appalachian State will have an easy game.

All four so far have been crazy thrill rides, but this one will be over after a few drives. The Mountaineer running game will take over in the first quarter, and – with no passing game – The Citadel won’t have any shot at pulling back to make this interesting.

Appalachian State vs The Citadel Prediction, Line

Appalachian State 45, The Citadel 7

Line: Appalachian State -36.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Appalachian State vs Citadel Must See Rating (out of 5): 1

