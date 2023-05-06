Appalachian State transfer OL Troy Everett Commits to Oklahoma Sooners

Troy Everett commits to Oklahoma out of the transfer portal after transferring away from Appalachian State. He was an offensive lineman for the Mountaineers and was just a redshirt freshman last season, so he has four years of eligibility left.

He started the first six games of the season at center for the Mountaineers and saw time in 10 of the 12 games in 2022. His first two starts came against North Carolina and Texas A&M. Appalachian State rushed for 288 yards against North Carolina then the Mountaineers ran the ball down Texas A&M’s throat in the fourth quarter to ice the game against the Aggies.

Everett totaled 478 offensive snaps and only allowed one sack in 262 pass-blocking snaps. Quality offensive line play is hard to come by, especially on the interiors. At 6-foot-3, 290 pounds he had a lot of interest.

Virginia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Missouri, and Illinois were just a handful of the schools that Oklahoma beat out for his services.

This fit is great because of Bill Bedenbaugh’s past pedigree as an offensive line coach. He might be the best developers of offensive line talent in all of college football. That was on full display when he sent two offensive linemen to the NFL in last week’s draft.

Everett was a much-needed piece that helps fortify the line, especially with depth. With injuries along the offensive line, the Sooners needed more depth. The spring game didn’t create confidence in the depth along the offensive line, and now the Sooners have an experienced piece to add to the mix.

