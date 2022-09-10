Breaking News:

No. 6 Texas A&M stunned at home by Appalachian State

Appalachian State staggers Texas A&M in College Station

Barry Werner
September 10, 2022, goes down as a day major college football programs in the Lone Star State will rue playing opponents that began with the letter “A.”

Top-ranked Alabama went into Austin and downed Texas. Hours later, Appalachian State — yes, those Mountaineers — paid a visit to College Station and jarred Texas A&M, 17-14.

This would be the same school that went to Michigan 15 years ago, and left more than 100,000 in disbelief as the Mountaineers won 32-30 downing the then-fifth ranked Wolverines.

The Aggies came into this game ranked sixth and had a chance to tie the contest in the fourth quarter but a field-goal attempt was flubbed with an awful kick.

Appalachian State then took the football and ran over Texas A&M’s defense.

Camerun Peoples — a great first name for a running back — sealed the deal with a 48-yard run on the final drive.

Appalachian State had 180 yards rushing and limited Texas A&M to 9 first downs and less than 200 yards of total offense.

The difference came off the foot of a kicker, who made his first 3-pointer in college football.

The victory comes a week after the Mountaineers scored 40 points in the fourth quarter against North Carolina but lost 63-61 when a 2-point conversion failed.

Of course, the missed field goal conjures nightmarish memories for Michigan fans, who saw Appalachian State block a Wolverines field goal attempt in 2007 for a 32-30 victory.

 

