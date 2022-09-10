Appalachian State staggers Texas A&M in College Station

September 10, 2022, goes down as a day major college football programs in the Lone Star State will rue playing opponents that began with the letter “A.”

Top-ranked Alabama went into Austin and downed Texas. Hours later, Appalachian State — yes, those Mountaineers — paid a visit to College Station and jarred Texas A&M, 17-14.

Appalachian State's win over No. 6 Texas A&M marks the 2nd upset by the Sun Belt over Top-10 teams today, with Marshall doing so earlier against No. 8 Notre Dame. The last date on which a single Group of 5 conference logged multiple wins over Top-10 opponents was Sept. 20, 2003. pic.twitter.com/UTXdWuIMOQ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 10, 2022

This would be the same school that went to Michigan 15 years ago, and left more than 100,000 in disbelief as the Mountaineers won 32-30 downing the then-fifth ranked Wolverines.

The Aggies came into this game ranked sixth and had a chance to tie the contest in the fourth quarter but a field-goal attempt was flubbed with an awful kick.

Appalachian State then took the football and ran over Texas A&M’s defense.

Camerun Peoples — a great first name for a running back — sealed the deal with a 48-yard run on the final drive.

App State loves an upset 😏 For just the second time in program history, @AppState_FB has an AP Top 10 victory 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fGdlERCi3V — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2022

Appalachian State had 180 yards rushing and limited Texas A&M to 9 first downs and less than 200 yards of total offense.

Notre Dame had won 36 consecutive games when favored by at least 10 points & Texas A&M had won 27 consecutive games until both lost to Sun Belt’s Marshall & Appalachian State, respectively. Those were the nation’s 3rd and 7th longest streaks — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 10, 2022

The difference came off the foot of a kicker, who made his first 3-pointer in college football.

Michael Hughes' first career field goal, a 29-yard kick, gives App State a 17-14 lead with 8:05 remaining. Drive: 16 plays, 63 yards, 9:15#GoApp pic.twitter.com/xDTMdymHsn — App State Football (@AppState_FB) September 10, 2022

The victory comes a week after the Mountaineers scored 40 points in the fourth quarter against North Carolina but lost 63-61 when a 2-point conversion failed.

App State beats No. 6 Texas A&M on the road!! https://t.co/mTC6j8DgoV — App State Football (@AppState_FB) September 10, 2022

Of course, the missed field goal conjures nightmarish memories for Michigan fans, who saw Appalachian State block a Wolverines field goal attempt in 2007 for a 32-30 victory.

