Appalachian State holds off Miami (Ohio) in soggy Cure Bowl

It took exactly 40 minutes and 14 seconds for the first touchdown at the rain-soaked Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl on Saturday, but it would be enough to give Appalachian State what it needed.

Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar scored on an 8-yard keeper with 4:46 left in the third quarter and it was enough to power the Mountaineers to a 13-9 victory over Miami of Ohio at FBC Mortgage Stadium on the campus of UCF.

“There are high expectations for App State. It’s championships or bust,” coach Shawn Clark said. “All the credit goes to our players.”

The Mountaineers’ defense saved the victory late in the fourth quarter when Miami’s Keyon Mozee fumbled at midfield and App State’s EJ Jackson jumped on it. Miami was driving and after six straight carries by workhorse running back Rashad Amos for 41 yards, the RedHawks were at the 50-yard line and threatening.

Miami coach Chuck Martin decided, however, to give Amos a breather, and he sent in Mozee. Two plays later, the junior coughed up the ball and the turnover marked the end of Miami’s chances as App State worked the clock down to zeroes from there.

“Just trying to get Rashad a blow. I thought we were going to run all the way down the field and score and win the game,” Martin said. “Rashad was running and running and running, had six straight carries … We were sitting in a great situation to have a chance to drive down and score and they got the last strip. We didn’t secure the football, so a credit to them.”

Miami’s touchdown came two possessions after App State hit the end zone, taking advantage of a short field after Matt Salopek recovered a Kanye Roberts fumble to give the RedHawks the ball at the App State 23-yard line. Amos, who had 33 carries for a Miami bowl record 188 yards in the game, took care of the rest, going 23 yards for Miami’s TD.

“Yeah, I didn’t know I had that many yards, but it was kinda hard, just trying to make cuts,” Amos said. “There were some spots on the field where it was really wet, so you gotta adjust to stuff like that. I haven’t played in something like that in a long time.”

The teams did their best in the treacherous, slippery conditions. The UCF maintenance crew did a good job in getting the field ready, but it will be tasked with a tough chore afterward because the players’ cleats tore up the sod.

This game had a little bit of everything, except scoring. There were 13 fumbles, numerous plays that accounted for a total of 75 yards of negative yardage, numerous wounded-duck passes, six dropped passes and … well, you get the idea. By the end of the game, the Cure Bowl logo at the 50-yard line was unrecognizable.

Aguilar summed it up after taking the final snap in victory formation.

“I had seen the puddle [at midfield], obviously, during the whole game, so I told the O-line, ‘Once we finish this last snap … we’re gonna run and slide in that puddle.’ ”

Martin said the elements, with both teams obviously having to endure the issues, were not the blame for the RedHawks’ loss, but it wasn’t easy.

“I don’t think, if we play on a regular day, these two teams fumble the ball [13] times,” Martin said. “Ball security was at a premium and it didn’t seem like either team could manage to do it.”

The offenses of both teams were held back from the obvious weather challenges. Appalachian State was still able to put up 388 yards of total offense, and Aguilar was 19-of-33 for 2011 yards passing. Anderson Castle had 113 yards rushing. Neither team could get in the end zone in the first half as App State went to the locker room at 6-3 halftime lead.