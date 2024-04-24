Appalachian State basketball standout commits to Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Mike White continued to build their roster for the 2024 season on Wednesday with a transfer from the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Justin Abson, the 2023 Sun Belt defensive player of the year, announced via X that he has committed to the Dawgs.

Abson is a 6-foot-9, 235 pound forward originally from Pompano Beach, Florida. He scored 7.9 points per game along with 7.1 total rebounds per game and averaged a remarkable 2.8 blocks per game, which was third nationally. He will contribute most on the defensive side but shot 61.9 percent from the field and can be a solid offensive piece in Athens as well.

Abson gives the Dawgs their second transfer addition of this offseason cycle, joining De’Shayne Montgomery from Mount St. Mary’s, and their first addition at the forward position. Abson chose the Dawgs over Michigan and Xavier, who were also active in his pursuit.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire