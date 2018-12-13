App State picks NC State's Drinkwitz as next head coach

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2016, file photo, North Carolina State offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz works with quarterbacks during an NCAA college football practice in Raleigh, N.C. Drinkwitz left Boise State to install a control-the-tempo offense for the Wolfpack. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

BOONE, N.C. (AP) -- Appalachian State has hired North Carolina State offensive coordinator Eliah Drinkwitz as its head coach.

Drinkwitz's five-year contract was approved Thursday by Chancellor Sheri Everts and the school's board of trustees. Financial terms of the deal were not released by the school. He will be introduced on campus Monday, two days after the Mountaineers play Middle Tennessee State in the New Orleans Bowl.

Drinkwitz says he and his family ''are excited to embrace and build upon the proud tradition of Appalachian State football.''

The 35-year-old spent the past three seasons at North Carolina State after running the offense at Boise State. The Wolfpack rank 16th nationally in total offense (471.3 ypg) and sixth in passing offense (327.7 ypg) behind quarterback Ryan Finley.

He replaces Scott Satterfield, who was hired at Louisville.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

