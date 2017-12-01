What's Wrong With The NFL's Social Justice Charity? Player Calls it 'Charade' to End Protests

It seemed like a positive step when it was revealed this week the NFL planned to give tens of millions of dollars to charities focused on social justice. Amid players' ongoing protests aimed at raising awareness for the oppression of black people in America, the donations would appear to be a concrete step toward addressing those cultural problems.

But as more information has surfaced about the plan, some players—notably San Francisco 49er Eric Reid—were not pleased with the NFL's decision. Led by Philadelphia Eagle Malcolm Jenkins and retired wide receiver Anquan Boldin, a coalition of players reached an agreement with the league that would give $89 million over seven years to charities focused on criminal justice reform, education and improving law enforcement's relationship with communities, ESPN reported late Wednesday. The sports network reported there was no stated agreement that players would stop kneeling during the national anthem—a style of protest started by quarterback Colin Kaepernick—but the NFL hoped the donation plan would "effectively end" the demonstrations that have drawn the attention of the nation, including President Donald Trump.

The agreement came just after some players broke off from the coalition that was working with the league. Among those players were Miami Dolphin Michael Thomas, Los Angeles Charger Russell Okung and Reid, a former teammate of Kaepernick's who began kneeling with the quarterback shortly after he began protesting last year. In an interview with Slate published Thursday, Reid questioned whether the money would actually end up going toward fixing the problems he cared about and called the deal a "charade."

Story Continues

Trending: HIV Cure? Lung Cancer Drugs 'Shock and Kill' HIV in French Patient





Reid had previously claimed the Eagles' Jenkins said players would end their demonstrations for the charitable donations, money the 49er said he believed would be reallocated funds from other NFL giving causes rather than new dollars forked over by owners.

"[NFL Commissioner] Roger Goodell is trying to make this as easy for the owners to agree to as possible so that—again, their goal is to end the protests," Reid told Slate. "He’s trying to make it as easy possible to do that for the owners. He’s going to present them with a proposal saying, 'Look you really don’t have to do anything. We’re just going to shift this money from this area and just move it here.'"

Don't miss: Nigerian Slaves Have Organs Harvested, Bodies Mutilated And Are Set On Fire, Horrifying Pictures Reveal

It's unclear if that is actually the case. Moving forward, owners and players will make annual contributions to a pool for local donations, while $73 million has already been approved for national charities, according to ESPN. Twenty-five percent of national donations will reportedly go to the United Negro College Fund, 25 percent to Dream Corps and 50 percent to the Players Coalition, which has filed paperwork to become a nonprofit.

It's not yet clear how the NFL's plan to make donations will affect player protests—although Jenkins has stated he plans to stop demonstrating—but it will certainly be interesting to see what leaders like Reid have to say in the coming weeks as more details come to light.

This article was first written by Newsweek

More from Newsweek