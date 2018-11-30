'I won three Champions Leagues and now I don't play' - Navas bemoans Madrid benching

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has admitted he is frustrated at losing his starting spot to Thibaut Courtois at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Navas moved to Madrid in 2014 from Levante, and has overseen an historic run of success for the Merengue.

After acting as Iker Casillas' deputy in his debut season he took over first-team duties for the 2015-16 season, and has won the Champions League in each of his three campaigns as No. 1.

The arrival of Courtois from Chelsea, however, has relegated the Costa Rican in Madrid's pecking order.

While Julen Lopetegui utilised both keepers during his short tenure, his successor Santiago Solari has favoured the Belgian.

The goalkeeper had stated earlier in the season that he had "the same desire to leave [Madrid] that I have to die" but has now hit out at his lack of playing time.

Navas' last Madrid game came on October 31 in the Copa del Rey against Melilla, where he kept a clean sheet in a 4-0 victory.

"I went from winning three Champions League titles to not playing," the player fired to El Chiringuito.

Navas has appeared in seven matches in all competitions for Madrid this season, conceding seven goals.

Courtois, meanwhile, has started 11 times, conceding 13.

The frustration won't have been eased by the club's poor form this term.

Madrid have won just six of their 13 league matches and sit six points back of league leaders Sevilla heading into the weekend.

Despite the poor league form, the club still look to be among the favourite in the Champions League.

They cliched top spot in Group G with 12 points from the five matches played so far and will close their group campaign against CSKA on Dec. 11.

Saturday sees Los Blancos take on Valencia in La Liga as the club looks to climb back into Champions League places in the league table, with a Copa de Rey round of 32 second-leg clash against Melilla to follow next Wednesday.