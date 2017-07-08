'I want to play in Premier League' - Man City target Cengiz Under amid transfer talks

Manchester City transfer target Cengiz Under has explained how it's his dream to play in the Premier League amid negotiations between his current club and English suitors.

Nineteen-year-old Under's current club, Istanbul Basaksehir, released a statement on their official website this week confirming that talks had been held.

Arsenal fear Alexis only wants Man City

They said: "There was a meeting between our club board members and the officials of Manchester City for four hours about the transfer of our young player Cengiz Under.

“An agreement has not been reached yet after the negotiations."

While no deal is in place as yet, the teenager, who has drawn comparisons with Juventus star Paulo Dybala, is seen as one of the hottest prospects in European football.

Cengiz Under Kosovo Turkey 06112017 More

After seeing Under involved in 16 goals during the 2016-17 campaign, several leading sides have been alerted to his potential.

The door has been opened to a move as well, with the youngster harbouring ambitions of gracing the very top of the game.

Hart & the stars who fell out with Pep

He told Milliyet: "Among the leagues I want to play in are La Liga, the Bundesliga and the Premier League, but I want to play in the Premier League the most."

Chelsea and Tottenham are among the other sides reported to be keeping a close eye on Under’s situation in Turkey, with French side Lille also keen.

They are all said to have had scouted him last season, with that campaign also seeing the talented forward make his senior international debut. He has since scored two goals in four appearances for his country.