I've got a great chance! - Woods wants putting improvement to land Tour win

Tiger Woods believes he has a "great chance" of a first PGA Tour win since 2013 if he can continue his second-round form and putt better at the Memorial Tournament.

The 14-time major champion is tied for 24th heading into the weekend, six shots off the lead, after a five-under 67 that included one spectacular eagle.

But Woods could have been closer to leaders Kyle Stanley and Joaquin Niemann had he been more clinical on the greens, believing a genuine challenge is possible if he can find his putting groove.

"I did not putt well - it could have been easily a nice little 62 or 63," the 42-year-old said. "I turned it into a 67.

"I've got to clean that up come this weekend. Hopefully I can get it going and I can play well like this on the weekend and I've got a great chance of winning this tournament."

Faced with a first weather delay since undergoing back surgery last year, Woods admitted he was unsure how to handle the wait amid fear he would stiffen up, choosing to stay active to keep his hopes alive.

"I didn't really sit down. I was walking, pacing back and forth, trying to keep it loose, trying to keep myself warm, because these are things that I don't know [how to handle] yet," he said.