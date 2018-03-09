Here's All the Trades the Browns Made Friday

The NFL landscape, or at least Cleveland's view, changed in the matter of a few hours Friday with the Browns reportedly? orchestrating several high profile deals.

Cleveland first landed Dolphins franchise-tagged wide receiver Jarvis Landry in exchange for two draft picks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Neither of the picks are first or second rounders.

The team later added Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor in exchange for the 65th pick in this year's draft, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The team finally got Green Bay cornerback Damarious Randall in exchange for quarterback Deshone Kizer, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cleveland still owns the first and fourth overall pick in this year's draft.