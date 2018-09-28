'Top player' Sanchez backed by Giggs to come good if used in his best role

Alexis Sanchez remains a “top player” in the eyes of Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs and is being backed to overcome a testing spell at Old Trafford.

The Chilean forward was expected to slot seamlessly into the Red Devils fold upon his arrival from Arsenal in January.

As a proven performer at the highest level and a man with considerable Premier League experience to his name, Sanchez was considered to be a marquee signing for United – especially as interest from arch-rivals City had been seen off to secure his signature.

The 29-year-old has, however, endured a difficult start to life in his new surroundings, with a goal return standing at just three in 23 appearances as he struggles to make his mark.

Giggs, though, believes that Sanchez will come good, as he stated on Sky Sports when talking about his current problems and how Jose Mourinho can bring the best out of him: “I'm a big fan of Sanchez, I was a big fan of his at Arsenal and sometimes it just takes players a bit longer to settle in - even though he's a top player he just looks like he's a bit short of confidence, but I'm sure he'll come good as he's a top goalscorer and a good player as well.

“He can play anywhere across the front, he played on the right for Barcelona and upfront in his better days for Arsenal.

“I've seen him just off the left the most for United so it just depends who he's playing with and who they're playing against.

“He can also play that No. 10 role but I think the best performances I've seen from him at United are just coming off the left, but it's just not quite happening for him at the moment.”

United could do with Sanchez rediscovering his spark over the coming weeks, as the inconsistent side is about to enter another testing run.

Mourinho’s men, who have collected just one win at Old Trafford this season, will be heading back out on the road this weekend as they travel to West Ham.

They then have meetings with Valencia, Newcastle, Chelsea, Juventus and Everton to come before the end of October as the fixture list continues to pile up.