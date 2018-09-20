'I told Mourinho I won't make the same mistake' - Pogba in no doubt over Man Utd penalty duties

Paul Pogba says he had no doubt he would score when he stepped up to convert against Young Boys in Manchester United's 3-0 win in the Champions League on Wednesday.

United battled through their opening game of Group H with Pogba scoring twice and setting up the third for Anthony Martial as Jose Mourinho's side made a confident start.

Pogba's second in Switzerland came from the penalty spot, as the Frenchman smashed into the top corner to banish memories of his miss against Burnley to double United's advantage before the break.

But the midfielder says he had made a promise to his coach that he would not repeat the mistakes of his only penalty miss so far for the Red Devils, and subsequently made it four goals out of five attempts from the spot.

"I had no doubt about taking the penalty," he told the MUTV.

"I know I missed that one [against Burnley], but I told [Mourinho] I won't do the same mistake this time.

"I had the confidence of the players as well, they let me take it too, so I thank them for this and I thank the manager.

"The most important thing was to put the ball in and that's what happened, so I'm happy."

While Pogba was happy to see his side start their European campaign with a win, he knows tougher tests lie ahead in the competition as they prepare for clashes with Juventus and Valencia.

"We started with three points, that's the most important thing," he added.

"We know that we have the bigger teams coming up and we're going to have to get the result we want, because we are playing in the Champions League and it's for top teams only.

"Obviously it's not going to be easy, but we've got to get through this group."