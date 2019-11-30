We're throwing him out of the hotel! - Arum blasts Gutierrez for weighing in 11lb over limit

An incredulous Bob Arum labelled Andres Gutierrez a "disgrace" after the fighter was pulled out of his WBC super-featherweight world title eliminator against Oscar Valdez having weighed in a stunning 11 pounds over the limit.

Valdez's debut at 130lb will now come against late replacement Adam Lopez, who was previously scheduled to appear on the undercard, due to Gutierrez missing weight in spectacular fashion.

Veteran promoter Arum told FightHype.com: "I've seen a guy two or three pounds overweight, that's still unprofessional. To come in 11 pounds overweight is a f****** disgrace. We're throwing him out of the hotel."

Asked if there was any chance of Valdez still facing Gutierrez, Arum added: "I am not allowing and neither would the commission allow a fight to go ahead at 130 when a guy comes in 11 pounds over that. You're not allowed, there's rules."

Gutierrez was duly suspended by the WBC, who lamented his "embarrassing and extraordinary action" in a statement.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said: "What just happened in Las Vegas is of extreme concern. Gutierrez is officially suspended by the WBC and we will initiate a thorough investigation of the facts."

Prior to Lopez's promotion to the main event being confirmed, a dejected Valdez made it clear he was still willing to face Gutierrez.

"My immediate reaction was 'I'll still fight him' because now there's even more anger," said the former WBO featherweight champion. "Now I really want to get in there and really kick your ass, because I'm mad now. But Bob and my father said no.

"It's unbelievable. I had to hear it [Gutierrez's weight] twice because I wasn't sure if it was 131 or 141. When I saw it was 141, I couldn't believe that. It's very unprofessional. I'm very upset. I'm just very disappointed in him."