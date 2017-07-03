'Talk less, play more' - Vidal reveals what was said in heated exchange with Bayern team-mate Kimmich

Arturo Vidal insists he is “still friends” with Joshua Kimmich after tangling with his Bayern Munich colleague at the Confederations Cup.

Two club team-mates almost came to blows on Sunday as tempers flared during a keenly-contested final clash between Chile and Germany.

Just before the hour mark, with the Germans leading at the time, Vidal and Kimmich squared up to one another as emotions threatened to boil over.

Both men were booked for their part in an unsightly skirmish, with Vidal revealing afterwards what had been said during a heated exchange before attempting to play down the incident.

He told Bild: "This was a decent fight. Things were heated. We had something to clarify. We have not seen each other after the game, but we'll see each other in 20 days.

“I only told him to talk less and play more. But it's okay, we were hot. We're still friends.”

Kimmich also brushed the coming together aside after being pressed on possible hostilities when Bayern return to pre-season training.

He said: "It will not be an issue at the first Bayern training.

"We have come together a bit. I did not say anything, he said a few things. But I do not care, these things happen on the field."

Germany eventually won the game 1-0 to add the Confederations Cup to the World Cup crown they will be hoping to defend back on Russian soil in 12 months time.

Lars Stindl netted the only goal of the game, with the likes of Vidal and Alexis Sanchez unable to inspire Copa America champions Chile into staging a comeback.