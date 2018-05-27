'You need skill, aggression and a miracle to beat Rafael Nadal at the French Open'

Rafael Nadal is the overwhelming favourite to win an 11th title in Paris - AP

Andy Murray's former clay-court coach Alex Correjta, who is one of only nine players active or retired to hold a winning record against Rafael Nadal, on why the world No 1 is a formidable figure at Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal is the closest thing to the perfect machine on clay. He is a tough opponent on all surfaces, but on clay – and on the Philippe Chatrier Court in particular – it is like playing a giant.

Physically, Rafa can reach so many balls. He moves opponents from side to side, can open up the court on both his forehand and backhand wings and changes down the line. He knows how to deal with the wind, which can blow hard in Paris, and accepts situations better than anyone.

Mentally, Nadal is superior to the rest. Every time he goes into a clay-court tournament as the favourite, he wins. That is a bit unusual. Sometimes you can fade or be slow one day, or the opponent plays unbelievable tennis.

Last year he had to cope with more pressure because of going for La Decima – which was unique, but he handled it so well.

He is very humble, and he respects the players. It is very difficult to surprise him because, when he goes on court, he is always ready for a big fight. He does not see himself as being superior to the others. He just goes on court, full speed from the beginning until the end. It is very difficult to maintain that level for the whole match for the opponent.

You need to be ready for the biggest fight of your career to beat Rafa over best-of-five sets. If you are defensive, and if you are passive, you have zero chance. But if you are very aggressive, you can make too many mistakes.

You need to find a good balance between being aggressive and defensive, but not too many guys have the weapons to really hurt Rafa.

Dominic Thiem played a formidable match to beat him in Madrid earlier in the clay-court season, but Rafa could play better.

I personally feel that Thiem can be a big opponent for him in Paris. Alexander Zverev is improving so much and then there is Juan Martin del Potro, provided he is fit, and Fabio Fognini who could test Rafa. Novak Djokovic is another who is starting to find his level again.

But it is definitely up to Rafa. If he is healthy, it would be nearly a miracle for anyone to beat him.