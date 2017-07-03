'Ronaldo can't go' - Navas calls on Real Madrid to keep superstar forward

Keylor Navas is looking for Real Madrid to do all they can to keep Cristiano Ronaldo, saying players like him “can’t go”.

The Portuguese superstar sparked a flurry of transfer speculation when it was reported that he had informed Madrid of his desire to move on this summer amid accusations of tax fraud in Spain.

'Ronaldo already at world's best club'

He has since remained quiet on the issue, with his focus switched between the Confederations Cup and the arrival of newborn twins.

Ronaldo is yet to address the issue of his future in public, as talk of potential moves to Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain rages, but Madrid have sought to play down the exit rumours on a regular basis, with club president Florentino Perez planning talks.

Navas hopes those discussions will reach a positive conclusion, telling Marca on the future of his illustrious team-mate: "No, I haven't called him. I don't get involved in these things.

Keylor Navas Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid More

“Obviously I always want him to be my team-mate as a player who does what he does can't go. I hope he doesn't go and that he's with us for many years."

Navas’ own future at Santiago Bernabeu has been called into question, with the La Liga and Champions League double winners once again being linked with several goalkeeping alternatives.

'Mbappe can be Ronaldo's heir'

The likes of David de Gea and Thibaut Courtois continue to register on the transfer radar, but the current first choice in the Spanish capital says he is ready to “fight” any competition and admits he would like to see out his career in Madrid.

The 30-year-old added: "It would be difficult, but nothing is impossible.

“My wish is to keep enjoying all of this and I hope I could retire at Real Madrid. That would be a dream for me."