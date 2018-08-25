'Pogba - not Mourinho - must take responsibility for Man Utd star's performances' - Rooney

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney insists that Paul Pogba must take responsibility for his own performances.

World Cup winner Pogba was criticised for his performance against Brighton as the Red Devils slipped to their first defeat of the season on Sunday.

Pogba - who has captained United in each of their first two Premier League games of the campaign - responded to the result at the Amex Stadium by bemoaning his side's attitude and suggesting the Old Trafford outfit had not sufficiently prepared for the encounter.

Such comments only fuelled speculation that he and manager Jose Mourinho have fallen out amid reports that Pogba is keen to leave for Barcelona.

Rooney, though, believes that Pogba - who arrived back in Manchester for a Premier League record fee of £89.3 million ($115m) - is the only person who can ensure he meets the expectations that came with his price tag.

"He is a fantastic player but he has to do it for himself," United's all-time record goalscorer and current D.C. United forward told CNN World Sport.

"If they’re going to win the title, he’ll be the main player in terms of them doing that.

"You hear a lot of people saying Jose Mourinho needs to get the best out of him but he needs to do it for himself and prove he’s at that level to help Man United."

United will be looking to bounce back with victory as they host Tottenham at Old Trafford on Monday.