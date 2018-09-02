'I now know why Ronaldo has five Ballons d'Or' - Matuidi impressed by new Juventus team-mate

Blaise Matuidi says he has a better understanding of why Cristiano Ronaldo has won five Ballons d'Or in his career, hailing his new Juventus team-mate as a "working monster".

Juve lured the Portuguese star to Turin this summer in the most high-profile move of the summer as they look to maintain their dominance of the Italian league and improve their chances of Champions League success.

The 33-year-old is yet to find his first goal for Massimiliano Allegri's team so far, drawing a blank in victories over Parma, Lazio and Chievo.

But former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Ronaldo is expected to get off the mark before too long after scoring 44 times in as many games last season.

And Matuidi has already been impressed by the five-time Champions League winner and is enjoying playing in the same team so far.

"He's the best player in the world, and it's a lot of fun playing with him," the French midfielder said.

"He's a working monster. He arrives first and leaves last. He's working and working ... I've never seen that and I understand better why he has five Ballons d'Or."

Despite Ronaldo's lack of goals, the Bianconeri have a perfect record after three games in Serie A and face Sassuolo in their next game.

The Italian giants have been drawn in a group with Ronaldo's former side United as well as Valencia and Young Boys in the Champions League.

Their European adventure begins at the Mestalla when they visit Valencia in September 19.