'Nobody wants to be associated' with Maroon 5's Super Bowl halftime show

Getty

Just as no-one seems to want to host the Oscars, no-one seems to want to play the Super Bowl halftime show.

Maroon 5 are set to play the 13-minute slot at Super Bowl LIII, but are reportedly struggling to find artists to join them for the traditional group medley.

The band has reached out to more than a half-dozen stars, Variety reports, but so far none have agreed to do it.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is arguably the world’s biggest concert, watched by 100 million people around the world.

But the furore surrounding NFL players’ right to protest and the treatment of Colin Kaepernick has meant that playing the set comes with an implicit endorsement of the NFL’s stance on the ongoing issue.

Cardi B, who spent seven weeks with Maroon 5 at Billboard No 1 with the track “Girls Like You”, is believed to have declined the band’s Super Bowl invite, along with Andre 3000.

Mary J Blige, Usher, Lauryn Hill and Nicki Minaj are also rumoured to be in the mix as guests.

Maroon 5 have yet to be formally announced as the 2019 act, but are believed to be looking for artists from Atlanta to join them, the Super Bowl being held in the city.

A Migos-Cardi B tag team seemed likely, but is considerably less so now that Cardi and Migos member Offset have confirmed that they are separating.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Maroon 5 and the NFL for comment.