'Late Night' Writer Says It's Time For Racists To Take A Knee

Carla Baranauckas
HuffPost

In her commentary about recent news events, “Late Night” writer Amber Ruffin zeroed in on Nike’s airing of the Colin Kaepernick ad during Thursday Night Football.

Kaepernick, a former NFL quarterback, has been at the center of a controversy over football players kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. The act of protest has had a high cost; to date, no NFL team will sign Kaepernick

Nike took a stand by putting Kaepernick in its 30th-anniversary ad campaign with the slogan “Just Do It.” After the controversial commercial aired, some customers destroyed their Nike gear.

“It was such a kick in the nuts to racists,” Ruffin said, “they’re going to have to take a knee.” 

Check out the video above to see what Ruffin had to say about Aretha Franklin’s funeral.

  • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

What to Read Next