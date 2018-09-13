'Late Night' Writer Says It's Time For Racists To Take A Knee

In her commentary about recent news events, “Late Night” writer Amber Ruffin zeroed in on Nike’s airing of the Colin Kaepernick ad during Thursday Night Football.

Kaepernick, a former NFL quarterback, has been at the center of a controversy over football players kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. The act of protest has had a high cost; to date, no NFL team will sign Kaepernick.

Nike took a stand by putting Kaepernick in its 30th-anniversary ad campaign with the slogan “Just Do It.” After the controversial commercial aired, some customers destroyed their Nike gear.

“It was such a kick in the nuts to racists,” Ruffin said, “they’re going to have to take a knee.”

