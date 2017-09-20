Here's the NFL's Response to That Jay Z Super Bowl Rumor

The NFL has issued a response to the rumors about Jay Z and the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show. Tuesday, a rumor started circulating about Jay Z reportedly turning down the chance to headline the 2018 halftime bill. There was speculation Jay's alleged decision was a show of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, who previously received a Jay shout-out during last week's Meadows Music and Arts Festival.

Wednesday, the NFL responded to the rumors with a statement that doesn't make it clear who, exactly, has been approached for next year's halftime show. "No decisions have been made on the performer(s) and we are not going to speculate on particular artists," an NFL spokesperson told Complex. "Along with Pepsi, we know that we will put on a spectacular show. When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names."

The 2017 Super Bowl halftime performer was Lady Gaga, whose performance included a medley of Gaga classics and the Joanne hit "Million Reasons." According to the NFL's tallying of viewers across all platforms, Gaga's Super Bowl halftime stands tall as the "most-watched musical event of all time."

