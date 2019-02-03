Here's How Much Tom Brady Will Make for Winning Super Bowl 2019

As the saying goes, nothing in this world is certain, except death, taxes, and Tom Brady winnig the Super Bowl.

At least that’s how it seems.

Brady has a whopping six championship rings and nine total Super Bowl appearances — the most out of any player in history. He’s played for the title five out of the last ten years, and Sunday, Feb. 3, will be the third year in a row he’s taken the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl.

But how much did Brady make when he and the Patriots scored a Super Bowl victory against the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta on Sunday?

Aside from bragging rights and some really big rings, Brady got a substantial monetary prize for winning Super Bowl 2019.

A win on Sunday meant Brady, as well as his teammates, took home tens of thousands of dollars each. Each postseason player gets paid the same amount for winning the Super Bowl because prizes come straight from the NFL (whereas during the regular season individual teams pay players contractual sums). The NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement states each postseason player gets paid equally so long as they played in at least three games.

And, according to the CBA guidelines, Brady and his teammates made $118,000 each when they won Super Bowl 2019, up $6,000 from last year’s prize. Players will also keep a higher percentage of the money this year, as Georgia has a lower income tax rate than last year’s Super Bowl host state Minnesota.

The Rams players, on the other hand, will take home $59,000 each for competing.

Even combining all of Brady’s Super Bowl earnings, the star quarterback has earned about $543,000 through 2018 — chump change compared to his $15 million average salary and $14 million in endorsement deals.