'Madden' cover athletes since 2000: From Eddie George to Tom Brady
Legendary Raiders coach John Madden himself graced the cover of the "Madden" video game series from 1988 to 2000. "Madden NFL 2001," released in August of 2000, technically was the third game in the series to include a player on its cover, but it was the first to feature a player — Titans running back Eddie George.
Seventeen years and multiple supposedly cursed players later, the tradition continues. Tom Brady this year became the seventh quarterback to grace the cover of "Madden," and the first QB since Drew Brees in "Madden NFL 11."
Here are all of those covers, in reverse chronological order, since the trend began with George in 2000.
(Stats via Pro Football Reference)
Madden NFL 18: Tom Brady
Tom Brady, QB, Patriots
Pro Bowls: 12
First-team All-Pro selections: 2
Super Bowl rings: 5
Madden NFL 17: Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots
Pro Bowls: 4
First-team All-Pro selections: 3
Super Bowl rings: 2
Madden NFL 16: Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr, WR, Giants
Pro Bowls: 3
First-team All-Pro selections: 0
Super Bowl rings: 0
Madden NFL 15: Richard Sherman
Richard Sherman, CB, Seahawks
Pro Bowls: 4
First-team All-Pro selections: 3
Super Bowl rings: 1
Madden NFL 25 (14): Barry Sanders
Barry Sanders, RB, Lions
Pro Bowls: 10
First-team All-Pro selections: 6
Super Bowl rings: 0
Madden NFL 13: Calvin Johnson
Calvin Johnson, WR, Lions
Pro Bowls: 6
First-team All-Pro selections: 3
Super Bowl rings: 0
Madden NFL 12: Peyton Hillis
Peyton Hillis, RB, Broncos/Browns/Chiefs/Giants
Pro Bowls: 0
First-team All-Pro selections: 0
Super Bowl rings: 0
Madden NFL 11: Drew Brees
Drew Brees, QB, Chargers/Saints
Pro Bowls: 10
First-team All-Pro selections: 1
Super Bowl rings: 0
Madden NFL 10: Troy Polamalu and Larry Fitzgerald
Troy Polamalu, S, Steelers
Pro Bowls: 8
First-team All-Pro selections: 4
Super Bowl rings: 2
Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals
Pro Bowls: 10
First-team All-Pro selections: 1
Super Bowl rings: 0
Madden NFL 09: Brett Favre
Brett Favre, QB, Packers/Jets/Vikings
Pro Bowls: 11
First-team All-Pro selections: 3
Super Bowl rings: 1
Madden NFL 08: Vince Young
Vince Young, QB, Titans/Eagles
Pro Bowls: 2
First-team All-Pro selections: 0
Super Bowl rings: 0
Madden NFL 07: Shaun Alexander
Shaun Alexander, RB, Seahawks/Redskins
Pro Bowls: 3
First-team All-Pro selections: 1
Super Bowl rings: 0
Madden NFL 06: Donovan McNabb
Donovan McNabb, QB, Eagles/Redskins/Vikings
Pro Bowls: 6
First-team All-Pro selections: 0
Super Bowl rings: 0
Madden NFL 2005: Ray Lewis
Ray Lewis, LB, Ravens
Pro Bowls: 13
First-team All-Pro selections: 7
Super Bowl rings: 2
Madden NFL 2004: Michael Vick
Michael Vick, QB, Falcons/Eagles/Jets/Steelers
Pro Bowls: 4
First-team All-Pro selections: 0
Super Bowl rings: 0
Madden NFL 2003: Marshall Faulk
Marshall Faulk, RB, Colts/Rams
Pro Bowls: 7
First-team All-Pro selections: 3
Super Bowl rings: 1
Madden NFL 2002: Daunte Culpepper
Daunte Culpepper, QB, Vikings/Dolphins/Raiders/Lions
Pro Bowls: 3
First-team All-Pro selections: 0
Super Bowl rings: 0
Madden NFL 2001: Eddie George
Eddie George, RB, Oilers/Titans/Cowboys
Pro Bowls: 4
First-team All-Pro selections: 1
Super Bowl rings: 0
