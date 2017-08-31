'Madden' cover athletes since 2000: From Eddie George to Tom Brady

    Legendary Raiders coach John Madden himself graced the cover of the "Madden" video game series from 1988 to 2000. "Madden NFL 2001," released in August of 2000, technically was the third game in the series to include a player on its cover, but it was the first to feature a player — Titans running back Eddie George.

    Seventeen years and multiple supposedly cursed players later, the tradition continues. Tom Brady this year became the seventh quarterback to grace the cover of "Madden," and the first QB since Drew Brees in "Madden NFL 11."

    Here are all of those covers, in reverse chronological order, since the trend began with George in 2000.

    (Stats via Pro Football Reference)



1
Madden NFL 18: Tom Brady




Tom Brady, QB, Patriots

Pro Bowls: 12
First-team All-Pro selections: 2
Super Bowl rings: 5



2
Madden NFL 17: Rob Gronkowski




Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots

Pro Bowls: 4
First-team All-Pro selections: 3
Super Bowl rings: 2



3
Madden NFL 16: Odell Beckham Jr.




Odell Beckham Jr, WR, Giants

Pro Bowls: 3
First-team All-Pro selections: 0
Super Bowl rings: 0



4
Madden NFL 15: Richard Sherman




Richard Sherman, CB, Seahawks

Pro Bowls: 4
First-team All-Pro selections: 3
Super Bowl rings: 1



5
Madden NFL 25 (14): Barry Sanders




Barry Sanders, RB, Lions

Pro Bowls: 10
First-team All-Pro selections: 6
Super Bowl rings: 0



6
Madden NFL 13: Calvin Johnson




Calvin Johnson, WR, Lions

Pro Bowls: 6
First-team All-Pro selections: 3
Super Bowl rings: 0



7
Madden NFL 12: Peyton Hillis




Peyton Hillis, RB, Broncos/Browns/Chiefs/Giants

Pro Bowls: 0
First-team All-Pro selections: 0
Super Bowl rings: 0



8
Madden NFL 11: Drew Brees




Drew Brees, QB, Chargers/Saints

Pro Bowls: 10
First-team All-Pro selections: 1
Super Bowl rings: 0



9
Madden NFL 10: Troy Polamalu and Larry Fitzgerald




Troy Polamalu, S, Steelers
Pro Bowls: 8
First-team All-Pro selections: 4
Super Bowl rings: 2


Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals
Pro Bowls: 10
First-team All-Pro selections: 1
Super Bowl rings: 0




10
Madden NFL 09: Brett Favre




Brett Favre, QB, Packers/Jets/Vikings

Pro Bowls: 11
First-team All-Pro selections: 3
Super Bowl rings: 1



11
Madden NFL 08: Vince Young




Vince Young, QB, Titans/Eagles

Pro Bowls: 2
First-team All-Pro selections: 0
Super Bowl rings: 0



12
Madden NFL 07: Shaun Alexander




Shaun Alexander, RB, Seahawks/Redskins

Pro Bowls: 3
First-team All-Pro selections: 1
Super Bowl rings: 0



13
Madden NFL 06: Donovan McNabb




Donovan McNabb, QB, Eagles/Redskins/Vikings

Pro Bowls: 6
First-team All-Pro selections: 0
Super Bowl rings: 0



14
Madden NFL 2005: Ray Lewis




Ray Lewis, LB, Ravens

Pro Bowls: 13
First-team All-Pro selections: 7
Super Bowl rings: 2



15
Madden NFL 2004: Michael Vick




Michael Vick, QB, Falcons/Eagles/Jets/Steelers

Pro Bowls: 4
First-team All-Pro selections: 0
Super Bowl rings: 0



16
Madden NFL 2003: Marshall Faulk




Marshall Faulk, RB, Colts/Rams

Pro Bowls: 7
First-team All-Pro selections: 3
Super Bowl rings: 1



17
Madden NFL 2002: Daunte Culpepper




Daunte Culpepper, QB, Vikings/Dolphins/Raiders/Lions

Pro Bowls: 3
First-team All-Pro selections: 0
Super Bowl rings: 0



18
Madden NFL 2001: Eddie George



Eddie George, RB, Oilers/Titans/Cowboys

Pro Bowls: 4
First-team All-Pro selections: 1
Super Bowl rings: 0