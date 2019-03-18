I'm retiring from the NFL on top! - Ngata bows out on Kilimanjaro

Haloti Ngata ended his career on a high note - literally.

The 35-year-old defensive tackle announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday on top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania after successfully reaching the highest peak in Africa.

Ngata shared a photo of himself on Instagram proudly holding a banner that read: "I'm retiring from the NFL on top."

He was accompanied by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long and Waterboys, an organisation founded by Long that partners NFL athletes and fans to provide clean water for communities in East Africa.

Ngata was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the number 12 overall pick of the 2006 NFL Draft and remained with the team until he was traded to the Detroit Lions in March 2015.

After one year with the Lions, he signed a one-year deal with the Eagles last March. He finished with 17 tackles, a sack and three quarterback hits over 13 games with Philadelphia in 2018.

In addition to five Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl victory with the Ravens in 2013, Ngata was the only defensive tackle to record over 500 tackles, 30 sacks and four interceptions over his 13-year career.