I'm the only player who could have broken Benni's record - Mphela

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Katlego Mphela feels he could have easily broken Benni McCarthy's record for most Bafana Bafana goals.

McCarthy scored 31 international goals for South Africa during his trophy-laden career as a player; a record which remains unbroken.

Mphela netted 23 goals before retiring and the only active player with the same number of goals as him is former Amakhosi teammate Bernard Parker.

According to Mphela, his progress at the international level was hampered by the sacking of Pitso Mosimane, whom he said understood him better.

“I feel like I was the only person who was going to overtake Benni in the squad. I am still saying if Pitso Mosimane was the coach I would be seating on 50 plus goals,” Mphela told FarPost .

"Easy. You can count. I only scored goals when Pitso was involved at Bafana whether as a head coach or assistant coach because he knew me. I understood his system. I understood how he wanted me to play."

Furthermore, Mphela strongly believes Mosimane shouldn't have been fired as head coach of Bafana Bafana.

He added that Mosimane is the only coach he felt was going to win an Afcon trophy for South Africa while he is still surprised why people wanted him out.

“I still feel that the only person who was going to win the Afcon for the county was Pitso because of how he studied the opponents and how we played," he added.

"We had a system. We went on to beat Egypt, Ghana and Ivory Coast. His results were not bad. The timing was bad. I don’t understand why people wanted Pitso out."

Mosimane joined Sundowns soon after his departure as Bafana Bafana head coach in 2012, only to become one of the most successful coaches on the African continent with the Tshwane giants.