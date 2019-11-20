I'm not doing another - Bell hits out at NFL over drugs testing

Omnisport
Le'Veon Bell says he has given five drugs samples in the past 10 weeks and enough is enough.
Le'Veon Bell says he has given five drugs samples in the past 10 weeks and enough is enough.

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell has hit out at the NFL over its drugs-test policy and warned "I'm not doing another after today".

Bell revealed on Wednesday he has been forced to give samples five times in the past 10 weeks.

The 27-year-old was banned for the start of the 2016 NFL season during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers after missing a drugs test. 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Bell was also suspended in 2015 due to a violation of the league's substance abuse policy.

He believes the NFL are targeting him and says enough is enough.

"I done had 5 'random' HGH blood test in 10 weeks..." he tweeted on Wednesday.

"@NFL I'm not doing another after today, whatever y'all lookin for it obviously ain't there & I'm not about to keep allowing y'all to stick me with those dirty ass needles..find the players who really do that HGH BS & get off me.."

When asked about Bell's social media post, Jets head coach Adam Gase said: "He's never said anything, it's something that's out of our control. It's just kind of part of the process."

What to Read Next