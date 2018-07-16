'Kings of the world': How the world reacted to France's World Cup final victory over Croatia

Le Figaro and 24sata

France were celebrating as "kings of the world" on Monday after being crowned World Cup champions for the second time.

Croatia held their heads up high, however, after losing 4-2 in their first World Cup final.

France led 2-1 at half-time after a Mario Mandzukic own goal and an Antoine Griezmann VAR penalty, with Ivan Perisic briefly bringing first-time finalists Croatia level.

Quickfire strikes by Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe midway through the second half put France on course for the title but Mandzukic was gifted a goal by French keeper Hugo Lloris to set up a nervous last 20 minutes.

The French press revelled in the glory while the Croatian media expressed pride in their team. Social media, meanwhile, couldn't stop talking about Paul Pogba's dabbing with the World Cup trophy.

France

Le Figaro celebrated the victory with the headline: "The day of glory has arrived."

L'Equipe said the victory bestowed upon them "eternal happiness" - an echo of their front page headline when they won the World Cup in 1998: "For eternity."

Libération kept it simple, with the one word: Again!

Aujourd'hui was among a number of papers to say the country had their "head in the stars".

Monaco Matin declared the team "Kings of the world".

La Nouvelle Republique summed it up with one word: Grand.

Croatia

Croatia was holding its head high in defeat.

The Večernji list newspaper told the team: You are our gold.

And leading tabloid 24sata echoed the sentiment that they were "champions in our hearts".

Andrej Plenkovic, the prime minister, who wore the team's jersey as he watched the match with fans in the capital Zagreb, said "these boys are world champions for us".

"They taught us about heart and unity. We lived through a fantastic and unforgettable period for the whole of Croatia during this month. This is shining like gold," he told local channel NOVA TV.

"The whole world knows now about our country. They (the team) can be an inspiration to us in all spheres of public life."

Britain

France's triumph dominated the backpages in Britain, as well as gracing a few front pages.

Social media

World leaders

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, simply said "MERCI" (thank you) to the football team on Twitter after the match.

Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux called the team "GIANTS".

"Twenty years later, thank you Les Bleus for giving the dream to a new generation," Griveaux tweeted, referring to the country's only previous win in 1998.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country could be "proud" of its hosting of the World Cup, judging it a success "in every respect".

"We can surely be proud of how we organised this tournament," Mr Putin said in televised comments after the final.

"We have made this grand event a success in every respect," he said, adding that foreign visitors holding "fan ID" cards for the World Cup could have visa-free entry to Russia for the rest of 2018.

"We have made this grand event a success in every respect."

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Instagram: "A marvellous final! France are champions. Russia has organised the best World Cup."

US President Donald Trump quickly congratulated France and praised his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the eve of the Helsinki summit between the two leaders.

Congratulations to France, who played extraordinary soccer, on winning the 2018 World Cup. Additionally, congratulations to President Putin and Russia for putting on a truly great World Cup Tournament -- one of the best ever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2018

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said "Toutes mes felicitations" (all my congratulations) in French, her government spokesman Steffen Seibert tweeted.

"Congratulations to @equipedefrance for the World Cup title and second star after a great tournament - and great respect for #Croatia, a team that never gives up #FRACRO #WorldCupFinal2018".

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted "Congratulations France!!"

"World champions in a thrilling and intense match with a great rival, Croatia."

Player reaction

Paul Pogba, who scored one of France's goals, thanked everyone for their support.

The Manchester United player also stirred up social media with his World Cup trophy dabbing.

Graeme Souness & Garth Crooks, take it in, believe your eyes. Paul Labile Pogba is dabbing with the World Cup trophy after bossing the tournament and scoring in the final. pic.twitter.com/lgYHoX0myt — Man Utd Photos (@ManUtdLens) July 15, 2018

Kylian Mbappe, who became the youngest player since Pele to score in a World Cup final, tweeted his delight after the game.

The 19-year-old was also praised by the Brazilian himself on Twitter.

Only the second teenager to have scored a goal in a #WorldCupFinal! Welcome to the club, @KMbappe - it's great to have some company! // O segundo adolescente a marcar um gol em uma final de #CopaDoMundo! Bem-vindo ao clube, Kylian - é ótimo ter a sua companhia! https://t.co/g8b2gLTy7B — Pelé (@Pele) July 15, 2018

Benjamin Mendy, who won the Premier League last season with Manchester City, celebrated his second major trophy.

Another one in the bag this year �� @FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/g3pGfc7Q5d — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) July 15, 2018

The sight of the French leader and Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović getting soaked didn't go unnoticed - while the latter proved especially popular online.

Absolutely ❤️ the Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović and her gracious interaction with French President Macron and her entire national team... Very cool.@EmmanuelMacron@KolindaGKpic.twitter.com/JOMrdqIBVD — The Wizard of Oz (@Jokintino) July 15, 2018

#WorldCupFinal#Croatia



In my opinion the world cup winner is this woman



Croatia's President

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic pic.twitter.com/fwBhsWUChW









— PicPublic (@PicPublic) July 15, 2018

Luka Modric was on the losing side but the Croatian captain certainly won over the internet.

A Leader. A Warrior. A Legend ❤️

The Best Midfielder in the world ❤️@lukamodric10pic.twitter.com/SxNnsu5WJz

— FaIz (@9Fahiem) July 15, 2018

Luka Modric grew up in a war zone in which his grandfather was murdered.



His family became war refugees.



As a kid, Luka was rejected by Coaches because he was “too weak”



Today, Luka helped Croatia get to the finals and he won the GOLDEN BALL



Ballon d’or is next! #FRACROApic.twitter.com/4YS0zkaESA















— Luka Modric (@eIenasalvator) July 15, 2018

In fact, his defeated team won a lot of plaudits.