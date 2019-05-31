'Jeopardy!' star James Holzhauer wins again Friday, could break money record on Monday

Reigning "Jeopardy!" champion James Holzhauer has secured his 32nd win – and is just one dominant game from surpassing Ken Jennings' non-tournament record of $2,520,700.

The professional sports gambler brought in $79,633 Friday night, bringing his total earnings to $2,462,216 – just $58,485// from breaking Jennings' record.

That may seem like a lot for one episode, but Holzhauer has won over $58,000 in each of the last two games and set a single-day record for the quiz show on April 17 with a $131,127 win.

Holzhauer had $52,633 going into Friday's Final Jeopardy! round, with the category Oscar-nominated families.

The answer? It's the last name of Alfred, Lionel, David, Emil, Thomas and Randy, who with 90 nominations are the most Oscar-nominated family. (See the correct response below.)

That means Holzhauer could set a new record Monday if he continues to use the strategies that have been working for him, such as betting big on Daily Doubles and picking the higher-valued clues first.

Jennings and Holzhauer are the only two "Jeopardy!" contestants to earn $2 million or more in regular, non-tournament winnings, a barrier Holzhauer crossed in last Friday's episode.

However, it has taken Holzhauer fewer than half the number of episodes to rack up the prize money, a feat that Jennings called "astounding."

And by the way, the correct response to Friday's Final Jeopardy, answered by James and a losing contestant: What is Newman?

