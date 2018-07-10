'Hurray Africa!’ – Nigeria celebrate as France advance to the World Cup final

The Red Devils’ bowed to Le Bleus on Tuesday, and the Nigerian ex-international feels the French side showed more intent to progress

France showed more ambition to win than Belgium - Henry Nwosu

France sealed a crucial 1-0 win over Belgium to book their place in the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia on Tuesday evening.

Samuel Umtiti’s second-half header sent the French side into a frenzy as they look set to win their first World Cup trophy since 1998.

On their journey to the final, Didier Deschamps' charges defeated Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium, teams who had earlier thrashed Nigeria, Egypt and Tunisia respectively in the group stage of the tournament.

And Nigerians congratulated the 1998 world champions for the job well in the Saint Petersburg Stadium and for avenging for the African countries.

