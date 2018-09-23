'Their house forever' - Ronaldo & Zidane see door left open for Real Madrid returns Two iconic figures departed the Spanish capital over the summer, but Florentino Perez has made it clear that the Bernabeu is their "house forever"

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane have been told that Real Madrid will be “their house forever”, with Florentino Perez leaving the door open for possible returns.

The two iconic figures departed the Santiago Bernabeu over the summer after deciding to take on new challenges.

Ronaldo, after nine record-breaking seasons in the Spanish capital, made a €100 million (£90m/$118m) move to Juventus, while Zidane is preparing for a return to management after taking in a well-earned rest.

Both men could see their paths cross with Real again at some stage in the near future, with it possible that Champions League competition could deliver emotional reunions.

Those in Madrid would welcome them back with open arms, with Blancos president Perez revealing that Ronaldo and Zidane will never be shunned if they wish to head back to familiar surroundings.

He stated at the club’s annual assembly on Sunday: "There are two figures that I want to refer to: the worthy successor of [Alfredo] Di Stefano and the club's top scorer, Cristiano.

“During nine seasons, he has been a benchmark and his achievements will be recounted from generation to generation.

“He is an example for all those who wear the Real shirt and those who have the dream of doing so in the future. Thank you very much, Cristiano.

“Another of our great references is and always will be Zidane.

“As a coach, he has entered the history books as a giant of Real Madrid. He won nine titles in less than three years, with three Champions League triumphs.

“Zidane is Real Madrid and he knows, along with Cristiano, that this is their house forever. Thanks Zizou.”





Ronaldo left Madrid over the summer having netted 450 goals in just 438 appearances.

Those efforts helped him to two La Liga titles, two Copa de Rey triumphs, four Champions League crowns and three Club World Cup wins.

Zidane, meanwhile, who took in 225 outings for the Blancos as a player, slipped seamlessly into the dugout at the Bernabeu after being handed a first senior coaching post in January 2016.

He helped Real to a league title, three European successes, two Club World Cups and two UEFA Super Cups, while also being named The Best FIFA Football Coach in 2017.