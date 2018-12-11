He's good at basketball – Kerr running out of superlatives for Curry

Omnisport
Stephen Curry produced a game-high 38 points in Monday's win over the Timberwolves, leaving Warriors coach Steve Kerr astounded.

Steve Kerr is running out of superlatives for Stephen Curry after he produced another superb display to help the Golden State Warriors earn a fourth win in a row.

Curry scored 38 points in 36 minutes and added seven rebounds and six assists in Monday's 116-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It was a dazzling shooting display from the two-time NBA MVP on a night that saw the Warriors roll out four of their All-Stars at the Oracle Center.

Draymond Green made his long-awaited return, while Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant also starred, but it was the performance of Curry that left most – including Kerr - spellbound.

"He's good at basketball," he told a media conference when asked to describe Curry's display.

"I don't know what to say, I get asked that every day, I don't know how to answer that anymore! 

"Nothing he does surprises me. Even on a night where he gets off to a slow start he finds a way."

