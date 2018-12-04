We're free people – Buffon on Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or absence

Gianluigi Buffon said Cristiano Ronaldo is free to decide what he wants to do in his life after the Juventus superstar did not attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo was nowhere to be seen as former Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric received the coveted individual award in Paris on Monday.

Ronaldo, who had split the last 10 Ballon d'Or honours with Barcelona's Lionel Messi, finished second behind Modric.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Antoine Griezmann came third in the voting while the Atletico Madrid's star's France team-mate Kylian Mbappe finished fourth.

Messi, meanwhile, fell all the way to fifth place despite winning La Liga and the Copa del Rey with Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper and ex-Juve captain Buffon was asked about Ronaldo's absence and he told reporters: "I think we are all free people.

"Everybody decides what he wants of his life."

Ronaldo has enjoyed a fine start to life at Juventus since sensationally leaving Champions League holders Madrid in the off-season.

The 33-year-old has scored 11 goals in 18 games after netting in last week's 3-0 win against Fiorentina.

Ronaldo became the first Juve player since John Charles (1957-58) to score at least 10 goals in his first Serie A season after matchday 14.

Next up for Ronaldo and Juventus is a clash with Inter Milan on Friday while Buffon's PSG take on Strasbourg on Wednesday.