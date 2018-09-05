'I felt like smashing my TV!' - Chelsea star Alonso reveals Champions League draw agony

Marcos Alonso has revealed that he almost smashed his television in disgust as he watched the Champions League group-stage draw unfold.

Chelsea missed out on a place in Europe's most prestigious club competition having finished fifth in the table last season, thus qualifying for the Europa League instead.

The Blues have been drawn against PAOK Salonika, BATE Borisov and Vidi in the group stage of that competition, while Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham look forward to meetings with the likes of Juventus and Barcelona.

And Alonso certainly didn't enjoy watching Thursday's draw in Monaco, telling Spanish radio station Onda Cero that he felt like destroying his TV as he saw Europe's biggest names being placed into their respective groups.

He said: "When you see the [Champions League] draw on TV, the groups and your team is not there, I felt like smashing the TV set.

"I hope it's a lesson for us to fight this year and compete for the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League. I think last season we deserved more and it's a pity not be in the competition this season."

Alonso was linked with a return to La Liga in the summer, with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona mentioned as potential destinations, but he says he never thought about leaving Stamford Bridge.

The Spain international added: "I never saw myself away from Chelsea this summer. I'm very happy there. Unless the club had wanted to sell me, my wish was and has always been to stay.

"The day I retire from football I will return to Spain but right now I have three years left at Chelsea and I'm very happy there."

Eden Hazard was another who was linked with a Chelsea exit, with Madrid also tipped as the most likely club to move for the 27-year-old, but he ultimately decided to stay put.

The Belgian has thus far delayed signing a new contract with the club, but Alonso is convinced that his team-mate is happy where he is.

He said: "I didn't see Hazard at Madrid. He is very happy at Chelsea. I don't know if there was an interest or not but Hazard and his family are very happy here [at Chelsea]."