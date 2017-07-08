'It is my dream' - Modric airs ambition to retire at Real Madrid

Luka Modric says it is his “dream” to retire as a Real Madrid player after five productive years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Croatia international moved to Spain from Tottenham for £30 million in the summer of 2012.

After making a slow start to life in La Liga Modric has emerged as a key figure in Madrid, with his creative influence embraced by a succession of managers.

He is now 31 years old, but is contracted through to 2020 and hopes to spend the remainder of his playing days with the Blancos.

Modric told Marca: "I have not thought about it yet but if I continue to work like this and I take care of myself, there are things that I can improve, of course I would like to [retire at Real], it is my dream, but let's see what happens.

“In Madrid the demand is maximum and you have to always be at the top. If you are not, doubts come.

“If I keep working on myself, on individual issues, I think I have enough years ahead of me at this level. Because I want to be at this level.

“Where I am now makes me enjoy every day, every training, every game. And I do not want to miss this. I will fight to be here as much as possible. I only have Madrid in my head."

Modric has enjoyed his time in Madrid so much because he has seen regular game time and picked up numerous pieces of silverware.

The 2016-17 campaign saw him pass the 200-appearance mark for Real, while delivering a first La Liga title and a third Champions League crown.

Modric, who has also won the Copa del Rey and Club World Cup, added that he is still hungry for more success: “When you win something, once, twice, three times, and you have that feeling, that pushes you forward again. You want to win more, and more and more.

“You never tire of winning. We are in a club that always wants to be the best, wants to win everything possible, and the players have the same thought."

Modric signed a new contract with Madrid in October 2016, with Zinedine Zidane eager to ensure that exit talk was avoided by securing the services of a prized asset for the foreseeable future.