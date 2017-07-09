'Crap performance' - Kellyn Acosta offers blunt assessment after USA draw with Panama

The midfielder blasted the showing in a 1-1 draw against Panama, though it was unclear if he was talking about the team or himself

United States midfielder Kellyn Acosta took to social media to deliver a harsh assessment after a 1-1 draw with Panama.

The USA opened up its 2017 Gold Cup in Nashville against the Central American nation and did manage to go up 1-0 for a brief spell in the second half thanks to a Dom Dwyer goal.

However, Miguel Camargo equalized in the 60th minute and Panama could have easily walked away the victor if not for some poor finishing and excellent goalkeeping from USA shot-stopper Brad Guzan.

Guzan, Dwyer shine in USA opener

Acosta, who went the full 90 minutes but was arguably caught ball-watching on the Panama equalizer, went on Twitter after the contest to blast the performance and thank the fans for their support.

Crap performance..Has to be better.. Thanks for the support as always! — Kellyn Acosta (@KellynAcosta) July 8, 2017

Lots of work to do... but better days ahead. Big game on Wednesday! — Kellyn Acosta (@KellynAcosta) July 8, 2017

“Crap performance… Has to be better,” Acosta said. “Thanks for the support as always!”

He then followed up with “Lots of work to do… but better days ahead. Big game on Wednesday!”

While it's not clear is the midfielder was referring to his performance or that of the team in general, it was clearly not a night to remember for the FC Dallas man.

The USA will get its chance show better when it faces Martinique in Tampa on Wednesday, and Acosta will likely be hoping manager Bruce Arena isn't looking to rotate the squad so he can put things right himself.