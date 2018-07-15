'Congratulations Africa!' - Nigerians celebrate France 2018 World Cup triumph

Goal.com
Les Bleus clinched their first title on the global stage since 1998 after defeating the Croats in Moscow

'Congratulations Africa!' - Nigerians celebrate France 2018 World Cup triumph

Les Bleus clinched their first title on the global stage since 1998 after defeating the Croats in Moscow

Nigerians have taken to social media to celebrate France's second Fifa World Cup title after beating Croatia 4-2 at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Didier Deschamps' men outclassed their European counterparts after Mario Mandzukic's own goal and efforts from Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe bagged an all-important victory at this year's global tournament final.

Sunday's victory in Moscow meant Les Bleus had defeated the two opponents that thrashed the Super Eagles in Russia - Argentina [4-3] and Croatia [4-2]. 

Aside from that, Didier Deschamps' side boast of an array of players of African descent, and Nigerians have taken to Twitter to rejoice as a victory for Africa at large.

What to Read Next