'Congratulations Africa!' - Nigerians celebrate France 2018 World Cup triumph

Nigerians have taken to social media to celebrate France's second Fifa World Cup title after beating Croatia 4-2 at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Didier Deschamps' men outclassed their European counterparts after Mario Mandzukic's own goal and efforts from Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe bagged an all-important victory at this year's global tournament final.

Sunday's victory in Moscow meant Les Bleus had defeated the two opponents that thrashed the Super Eagles in Russia - Argentina [4-3] and Croatia [4-2].

Aside from that, Didier Deschamps' side boast of an array of players of African descent, and Nigerians have taken to Twitter to rejoice as a victory for Africa at large.

France just won the #WorldCup, but so did Cameroon, Angola, Nigeria, the DRC, Mali, and Guinea and Senegal.



The Cup may have never before belonged to so much of the world. pic.twitter.com/FfIB2snhUY — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) July 15, 2018

Probably if buhari had gone to fela's shrine, Nigeria would have had a chance in the world cup........ Congratulations France — Oluwafunmilayo (@FunmiOwolabi2) July 15, 2018

France wins, Nigeria wins by our Africans.

Croatia wins, Nigeria wins by group D member.

Either way, we win! 💪💪 #WorldCupFinal #FRAKRO pic.twitter.com/tTPLoBwqfO — Mr AMD 🤓 (@awesome_oho) July 15, 2018

Dear Pogba,



We don see your best for this World Cup and you no spend time for Hair Salon.



If i catch you for Salon in Manchester, na cane i go use flog you. #mufc #FRACRO pic.twitter.com/3TwseMnFzX — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) July 15, 2018

Though I was tipping #CRO to win, kudos to France for getting the job done in 90 minutes. They were exceptional and rightly deserve the victory. 👏👏👏👏 #FRACRO #WorldCupFinal — Olakunle FAYIGA (@k_ef4real) July 15, 2018

Congratulations France you conquered the Goliath of England and Nigeria! Well deserved victory — OreOluwa(Gift of God (@akinst) July 15, 2018

I’d give everybody that RTs this €50 each if Buhari the president of Nigeria can take a picture in this posture 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷 #Macron #France pic.twitter.com/QwUcyxgF2L — Ararara (@feladdict_) July 15, 2018

France is such a great big brother to Nigeria, they helped us beat the two counties that beat us. Arg and Croatia. — DeeClark (@GuessTheMaga) July 15, 2018

We had the Shrine

We depended on a Pig..



Oh Nigeria who do una this thing. The French President left Europe to come to our own shrine. Congratulations France #YouKnowTheRest — Otunba Barida Leyiga (@BaridaLeyiga) July 15, 2018

Dejan Lovren talk say e be the Best Defender for this World because e carry Liverpool and Croatia to final...



To mark attendance. pic.twitter.com/RDV0teZB9a — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) July 15, 2018

The Nigeria Avengers indeed... Great game , great Final..France World cup champions 2018 🤗.. #WorldCupFinal #worldcupRussia2018 — DA VINci (@DrEghe) July 15, 2018

The president of France had tapped into Nigeria’s blessings when he came visiting so essentially, it’s still Nigeria’s win. 💃🏼😂 — daisysignature (@daisysignature1) July 15, 2018

Nigeria lost to Argentina

France beat them

Nigeria lost to Croatia

France beat them



France is our mum y'all !!!!!!! #FRA #FRAKRO #FRAvsCRO #WorldCupRussia2018 — Jackson's eyes (@angel_edeh) July 15, 2018

Finally Africa wins it's 1st world Cup but in french colours lol. Congratulations France,well deserved. Love the Croatian spirit though & their great team spirit. — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) July 15, 2018

I don't Care, they are my African champions..

Weldone France, I knew the cup was yours since you took Care of Argentina for Nigeria pic.twitter.com/d3NjKANiLQ — A_may (@Emaurice01) July 15, 2018

I now understand why France president came to Nigeria and choose to visit African shrine😄 — betikujacob (@betikujacob) July 15, 2018