'Congratulations Africa!' - Nigerians celebrate France 2018 World Cup triumph
Nigerians have taken to social media to celebrate France's second Fifa World Cup title after beating Croatia 4-2 at the Luzhniki Stadium.
Didier Deschamps' men outclassed their European counterparts after Mario Mandzukic's own goal and efforts from Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe bagged an all-important victory at this year's global tournament final.
Sunday's victory in Moscow meant Les Bleus had defeated the two opponents that thrashed the Super Eagles in Russia - Argentina [4-3] and Croatia [4-2].
Aside from that, Didier Deschamps' side boast of an array of players of African descent, and Nigerians have taken to Twitter to rejoice as a victory for Africa at large.
France just won the #WorldCup, but so did Cameroon, Angola, Nigeria, the DRC, Mali, and Guinea and Senegal.
The Cup may have never before belonged to so much of the world. pic.twitter.com/FfIB2snhUY
— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) July 15, 2018
Probably if buhari had gone to fela's shrine, Nigeria would have had a chance in the world cup........ Congratulations France
— Oluwafunmilayo (@FunmiOwolabi2) July 15, 2018
France wins, Nigeria wins by our Africans.
Croatia wins, Nigeria wins by group D member.
Either way, we win! 💪💪 #WorldCupFinal #FRAKRO pic.twitter.com/tTPLoBwqfO
— Mr AMD 🤓 (@awesome_oho) July 15, 2018
Dear Pogba,
We don see your best for this World Cup and you no spend time for Hair Salon.
If i catch you for Salon in Manchester, na cane i go use flog you. #mufc #FRACRO pic.twitter.com/3TwseMnFzX
— Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) July 15, 2018
Though I was tipping #CRO to win, kudos to France for getting the job done in 90 minutes. They were exceptional and rightly deserve the victory. 👏👏👏👏 #FRACRO #WorldCupFinal
— Olakunle FAYIGA (@k_ef4real) July 15, 2018
Congratulations France you conquered the Goliath of England and Nigeria! Well deserved victory
— OreOluwa(Gift of God (@akinst) July 15, 2018
I’d give everybody that RTs this €50 each if Buhari the president of Nigeria can take a picture in this posture 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷 #Macron #France pic.twitter.com/QwUcyxgF2L
— Ararara (@feladdict_) July 15, 2018
France is such a great big brother to Nigeria, they helped us beat the two counties that beat us. Arg and Croatia.
— DeeClark (@GuessTheMaga) July 15, 2018
We had the Shrine
We depended on a Pig..
Oh Nigeria who do una this thing. The French President left Europe to come to our own shrine. Congratulations France #YouKnowTheRest
— Otunba Barida Leyiga (@BaridaLeyiga) July 15, 2018
Dejan Lovren talk say e be the Best Defender for this World because e carry Liverpool and Croatia to final...
To mark attendance. pic.twitter.com/RDV0teZB9a
— Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) July 15, 2018
The Nigeria Avengers indeed... Great game , great Final..France World cup champions 2018 🤗.. #WorldCupFinal #worldcupRussia2018
— DA VINci (@DrEghe) July 15, 2018
The president of France had tapped into Nigeria’s blessings when he came visiting so essentially, it’s still Nigeria’s win. 💃🏼😂
— daisysignature (@daisysignature1) July 15, 2018
Nigeria lost to Argentina
France beat them
Nigeria lost to Croatia
France beat them
France is our mum y'all !!!!!!! #FRA #FRAKRO #FRAvsCRO #WorldCupRussia2018
— Jackson's eyes (@angel_edeh) July 15, 2018
Finally Africa wins it's 1st world Cup but in french colours lol. Congratulations France,well deserved. Love the Croatian spirit though & their great team spirit.
— Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) July 15, 2018
I don't Care, they are my African champions..
Weldone France, I knew the cup was yours since you took Care of Argentina for Nigeria pic.twitter.com/d3NjKANiLQ
— A_may (@Emaurice01) July 15, 2018
I now understand why France president came to Nigeria and choose to visit African shrine😄
— betikujacob (@betikujacob) July 15, 2018
All the teams that chopped Nigeria @thenff in this WC, France defeated them with nothing less than 4 goals 😀. Merci beaucoup! @FFF
— Sisan⚡ (@Jentl_jeri) July 15, 2018