'You have to be careful what you say' - Pogba approach at Man Utd different to mine, says Lampard

Frank Lampard says he is reluctant to give Paul Pogba any advice but admits he would not have been quite as outspoken as the Manchester United midfielder during his own playing career.

Pogba was critical of United’s tactics during their 1-1 draw with Wolves on Saturday, saying the Red Devils should “attack, attack, attack” in games at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman later claimed his comments were blown out of proportion, though the incident once again put his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho under close scrutiny.

Earlier this season, Pogba suggested he could not speak out for fear of being fined by the club with Mourinho responding by denying reports of a rift with the 25-year-old.

Former Chelsea midfielder Lampard was asked about Pogba as he prepares to take his Derby County side to Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. Lampard was reluctant to give Pogba direct advice for risk of provoking a backlash against his side. However, the former England international did admit he may have taken a different approach to the situation.

“I'm not going to be the one who gives Paul Pogba any advice a day before we go to Old Trafford,” said Lampard. “It would be a great headline if he scores a hat-trick, so don't ask me!

“I had a mantra where I didn't like to speak too much because I made a few mistakes with things I said in younger days.

“When you play, you do the best that you can, and when you speak, you have to be careful what you say.

“Everyone is different – some wear their heart on their sleeve, some might have reasons for saying things the way they do, but you should only be judged by what you do on the pitch.

“After a negative result, I was always particularly careful what I said.”

Despite his reluctance to speak out about Pogba, Lampard did take time out to defend Mourinho’s tactics.

Lampard won five major trophies under Mourinho at Chelsea, including back-to-back Premier League titles, and feels the Portuguese’s reputation as a negative coach is unfair.

"We certainly weren't at Chelsea, though we got painted as negative because we could also grind out a win when we weren't at our best,” he added. “We had a really good defence, not just the back four, but the whole team.

“We worked very hard to stop teams scoring, created a lot of chances and scored a lot of goals. We had [Damien] Duff and [Arjen] Robben on the wings, Joe Cole and Didier [Drogba] etc. We played a lot of good stuff.

“It became a little bit of a stick to beat us with, looking back. I think Jose Mourinho is a manager who wanted to win games, he has his style, of course he does, but it will be a style to get the best out of players to win a game.

“Of course, it’s different to Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, but I don't think it changes because that's what he is."