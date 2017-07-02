'It's very much pathetic' - Abia Warriors' Zaki fumes at travel arrangements for NPFL away ties

The Ucendu Babes forward has opened up about the difficulties of having to honour matches in opposition territories in the Nigerian topflight

Abia Warriors striker, Godwin Zaki explains the pain Nigeria Professional Football League players go through in order to honour league matches away from home.

Clubs have had to travel by road for as long as 20 hours to honour a league match and Zaki made known his frustration.



"It's very much pathetic. It's pretty much frustrating to the core," Zaki told Goal.

"Peradventure it's only in the Nigeria League. You could see some teams travel via road for about 18-20 hours and they still expect the players to deliver at optimum level.

"One can't cheat nature, it's how you lay your bed you will also sleep in it. Traveling 18-20 hours by road is definitely pathetic and the players can't deliver their 100% best even if they rest for two days.

"It's not enough for professional athlete. The food they eat at times are not enough to get back,to shape .

"Some of those masseurs aren't professional, they don't know how to massage a player to get back his wasted muscles."