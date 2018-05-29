'It's not allowed!' - Judo union calls out Ramos over 'dangerous' Salah challenge

The European Judo Union has criticised Sergio Ramos's tackle on Mohamed Salah in the Champions League final, insisting that such a takedown would not be allowed in their sport.

Ramos and Salah locked arms during Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Liverpool, with the Spanish defender ultimately pulling his Egyptian counterpart to the ground.

Salah dislocated his shoulder in the scuffle, and was forced off the pitch in tears with the score at 0-0, thus throwing his participation in the World Cup into serious doubt.

So divisive has the tackle been, fans have set up a petition calling for Ramos to be punished, which currently has over 300,000 signatures, while an Egyptian lawyer has launched a €1 billion (£873m/$1.2bn) lawsuit against the centre-back.

And now another sport has weighed in on the controversy, the European Judo Union insisting that Ramos's move would be deemed illegal in their circles.

"Waki-gatame is a dangerous technique," they wrote on Twitter. "That's why it's not allowed in Judo to use for transition to ne-waza. What do you think about this foul yesterday evening in the #UCLFinal between #RMALIV."

Salah will continue to receive treatment for his injury in Spain, the Egyptian Football Association has confirmed, as he bids to be fit in time for the World Cup in Russia.

Egypt face hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group A.