'I'm done, I've seen enough' – Pederson unimpressed with Foles

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was not happy with Nick Foles and his performance in the team's NFL preseason clash against the Cleveland Browns.

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Foles, who suffered a shoulder injury against the New England Patriots last week, was absent for the second half on Thursday.

Foles went 13 of 17 for 127 yards in the first half, but he threw two interceptions, including one inside the five-yard line, and fumbled as well.

Pederson was blunt when addressing his decision to keep Foles out of the game.

"I'm done," he told Fox. "I've seen enough."

Pederson could not put his finger on what was wrong with Foles, exactly.

"It's very disappointing," he told Fox. "He was calm before this game, I thought he'd settle in, not the case."

While Foles had a much better completion percentage on Thursday, he did struggle finding his receivers last week against the Patriots.

He went three for nine in that game for 44 yards giving him two less than perfect performances this preseason.

Star QB Carson Wentz still has not seen the field for Philadelphia during the preseason as he recovers from a 2017 knee injury.