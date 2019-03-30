'It's kind of embarrassing' – Curry on officiating in Warriors loss

Stephen Curry labelled some of the officiating "embarrassing" after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime on Friday.

Karl-Anthony Towns made a pair of free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining in OT as the Timberwolves stunned reigning NBA champions the Warriors 131-130.

Golden State felt some calls were questionable down the stretch, with Curry discussing the technical foul forward Draymond Green received.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"The fact that Draymond got a tech for saying 'Oh we can't talk to y'all tonight?', "It's kind of embarrassing in terms of like, we're supposed to have that communication," Curry said.

"Nobody was being demonstrative [or] disrespectful in any sense. As long as you're not, you know, cursing someone out or being disrespectful, that communication should be there. For the most part all year it's been pretty solid."

Curry finished with a game-high 37 points for the Warriors, who dropped to 51-24 – level with the Denver Nuggets for the best record in the Western Conference.

Golden State will face the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday and follow that up against Denver on Tuesday.