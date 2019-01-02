'He's a great player and we are on him' - Juve chief confirms interest in Aaron Ramsey

Fabio Paratici has confirmed that Juventus are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, after months of speculation.

The Wales international's current contract at Emirates Stadium is set to expire at the end of the season, at which point he will become available on a free transfer.

Ramsey had initially hoped to extend his contract at Arsenal but negotiations broke down, which has seen a number of top clubs around Europe declare their interest in him, including Bayern Munich, Paris Saint Germain and Juve.

Paratici, the Old Lady's sporting director, admitted to Sky Sports that the Serie A giants will be targeting Ramsey in 2019, as he stated: "He's a great player, he's been at great levels for years and plays in a great team.

"It [Ramsey's contract] is due to expire and we are always attentive to the situations that can be created. Juve are on him. Will Ramsey play with us after July? This is all to be verified. For now, he is an Arsenal player."

Now that the January transfer window is open, Ramsey is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors, but Arsenal do not plan to let him leave ahead of schedule this month.

The 28-year-old has yet to make his final decision regarding his next destination, but now that Juve have played their hand he might be forced to choose sooner rather than later.

Ramsey has racked up 352 appearances for the Gunners over the last decade, contributing 60 goals in the process and winning the FA Cup on three occasions.

Under the club's new Spanish boss Unai Emery the Welshman has retained a prominent role in the team, featuring 18 times in the first half of the 2018-10 campaign.

Arsenal are currently fifth in the Premier League, two points behind Chelsea in fourth having played a game more, with a fight now on their hands to secure a place in next seasons Champions League.

Next up for Emery's men is a third round FA Cup tie at Bournemouth on Saturday, before a short trip across London to face West Ham in the league a week later.

Ramsey is in line to feature once again this weekend, where he will be looking to add to his tally of three goals and six assists across all competitions this term.